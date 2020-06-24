WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and $2.09 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.56 or 0.05203652 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002671 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004455 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

