Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Raised to C$0.75

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YGR. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

TSE YGR traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.