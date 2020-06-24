YEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $3.29 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, FCoin, ABCC and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.69 or 0.05190532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012660 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx, DEx.top, Huobi, CoinTiger and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

