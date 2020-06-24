Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 22,145 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 22,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $404,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 2,819,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 48,924 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,057,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yext by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

