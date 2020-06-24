Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,952 shares in the company, valued at $452,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $152,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 90,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $1,365,300.00.

YEXT stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.57. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Yext by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

