Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $17.76. Yext shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 56,033 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Get Yext alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 3,671,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,586,750.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,407. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Yext by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after buying an additional 2,106,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after buying an additional 1,666,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,955,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $11,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.