Yintech Investment (YIN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ: YIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/13/2020 – Yintech Investment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/13/2020 – Yintech Investment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

6/6/2020 – Yintech Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/4/2020 – Yintech Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/30/2020 – Yintech Investment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

5/27/2020 – Yintech Investment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/23/2020 – Yintech Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

5/21/2020 – Yintech Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2020 – Yintech Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

5/4/2020 – Yintech Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

4/25/2020 – Yintech Investment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

YIN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 11,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $467.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd - alerts:

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Yintech Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yintech Investment by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yintech Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yintech Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.