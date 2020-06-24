Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce $17.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.64 million and the lowest is $16.88 million. Alphatec posted sales of $27.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $98.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.91 million to $107.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.49 million, with estimates ranging from $130.85 million to $150.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 167.29% and a negative net margin of 54.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $195,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 260.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Alphatec by 2,023.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 613,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphatec by 825.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 481,973 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphatec by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 390,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,131. The firm has a market cap of $310.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

