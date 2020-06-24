Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.02). Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 15,881,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,509,221. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 82,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $6,912,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,424,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 519,285 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.