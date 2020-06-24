Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. 456,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,514,133.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $759,999.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,941 shares of company stock worth $18,354,799. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,039 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,030,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $184,009,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,802,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,826,000 after purchasing an additional 177,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,109,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

