Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.35). Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $4,708,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $1,393,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,218,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,396,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 172,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after buying an additional 120,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

SBLK remained flat at $$7.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.78 million, a P/E ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.