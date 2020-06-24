Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce $8.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.70 billion. SYSCO posted sales of $15.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $52.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.72 billion to $52.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.65 billion to $55.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SYSCO by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SYSCO by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. 3,283,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,439. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

