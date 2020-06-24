Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. Unum Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.09% and a negative return on equity of 83.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMRX shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 161.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Unum Therapeutics worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 372,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.32. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

