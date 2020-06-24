Zacks: Analysts Expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.94 Million

Brokerages expect that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce sales of $108.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.01 million and the highest is $111.88 million. ATN International reported sales of $107.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $455.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.09 million to $463.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $497.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ATN International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $945.44 million, a P/E ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $79.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -618.18%.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at $34,131,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,713,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $325,796. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ATN International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 137,986 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ATN International by 82.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ATN International by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

