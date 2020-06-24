Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post sales of $8.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.42 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $36.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.65 billion to $36.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.80.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $629,466,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 169.5% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after acquiring an additional 921,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after acquiring an additional 919,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $102,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

