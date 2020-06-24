Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.52 Million

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report sales of $225.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $226.56 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $238.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 101.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,559,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 668,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,030. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

