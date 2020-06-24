Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. 383,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,822. The firm has a market cap of $473.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.99 and a beta of 1.32. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

