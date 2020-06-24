Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,316,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 5,443.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 802,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 787,750 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $19,728,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 493,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

