Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.02). Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.