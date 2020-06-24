Zacks: Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cinedigm an industry rank of 181 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cinedigm stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.42% of Cinedigm at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIDM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,967. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

