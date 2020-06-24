Zacks Investment Research Lowers NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) to Sell

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NTT Docomo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NTT Docomo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of DCMYY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. 91,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. NTT Docomo has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that NTT Docomo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

