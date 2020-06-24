Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Decreased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.81. 49,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.69. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.