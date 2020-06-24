Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $113,040.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,770.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,458,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,484,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

