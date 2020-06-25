0x (ZRX) Price Up 1.7% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00003651 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Poloniex, Fatbtc and BitBay. 0x has a total market cap of $236.68 million and $34.10 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.01849805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00172017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00111577 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,819,015 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Livecoin, Bittrex, AirSwap, CoinTiger, IDEX, Coinone, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Poloniex, Bilaxy, ZB.COM, HitBTC, ABCC, Ethfinex, Koinex, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Zebpay, Huobi, OTCBTC, DigiFinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Iquant, Hotbit, Vebitcoin, Binance, Liqui, Upbit, Independent Reserve, Bitbns, WazirX, Gate.io, Crex24, BitBay, Bithumb, Cobinhood, GOPAX, C2CX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.