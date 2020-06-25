11,750 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Nike makes up approximately 0.9% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,841. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.16.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.