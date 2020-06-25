13,075 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after buying an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after purchasing an additional 160,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,002,000 after purchasing an additional 286,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.10. 250,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,311. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.95. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

