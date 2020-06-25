16,400 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 5.1% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

