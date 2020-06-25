1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,490 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $172,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,291 shares of company stock worth $60,707,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.74. The company had a trading volume of 357,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,305,654. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

