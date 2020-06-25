1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,589 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $189,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.80. 150,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,133. The stock has a market cap of $266.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.64. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

