1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $438.32 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,706 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $438,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.69. 3,860,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

