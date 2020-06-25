1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.6% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Costco Wholesale worth $450,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,970 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $261.67 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

