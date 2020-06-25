1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 52.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,134,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,351,558 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $183,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 19,144.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after buying an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nike by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,903,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.49. 198,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,282,151. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.16.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.