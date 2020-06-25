19,425 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Kroger by 685.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

KR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,914,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,499,944. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.