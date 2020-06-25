$2.56 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.70. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $3.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $14.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $325,118,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after buying an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.30. 9,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,060. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.