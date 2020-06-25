$2.56 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.70. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $3.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $14.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $325,118,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after buying an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.30. 9,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,060. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.