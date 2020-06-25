2,000 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $31.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,432.70. 1,574,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,411.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,351.40. The company has a market capitalization of $977.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.