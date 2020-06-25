$21.96 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report $21.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.51 to $23.12. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $22.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $62.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.60 to $65.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $68.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $64.81 to $71.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,215.88.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,098.98. 8,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,107.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,068.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

