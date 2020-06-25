$3.29 EPS Expected for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14. W W Grainger reported earnings of $4.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year earnings of $14.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $16.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.14 to $18.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

GWW traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $293.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W W Grainger by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in W W Grainger by 1,104.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

