37,334 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,034. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.