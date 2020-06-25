3,800 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.60. 64,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

