$385.89 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce sales of $385.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.80 million to $390.35 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $405.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.57. 6,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,823. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

