$39.06 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will report sales of $39.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.72 million to $39.48 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $41.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $156.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.74 million to $158.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $161.89 million, with estimates ranging from $154.91 million to $169.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.61. 11,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $82,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in City Office REIT by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

