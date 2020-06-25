3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, 622 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

About 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF)

3i Group Plc is an investment manager, which engages in the provision of private equity and infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.