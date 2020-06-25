3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 3.5% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.33. 1,164,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,115. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

