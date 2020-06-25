3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 250.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.98. The stock had a trading volume of 72,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.