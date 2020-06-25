507,000 Shares in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Bought by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 507,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 1.09% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 515,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,970. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $685.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

