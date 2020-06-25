650 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD traded down $6.30 on Thursday, hitting $146.45. 1,809,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.92. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

