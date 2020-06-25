AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $18.99, approximately 17,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 623,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

The company has a market cap of $656.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

