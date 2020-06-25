Abattis Bioceuticals (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Trading 2% Higher

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 254,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 592,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Abattis Bioceuticals (OTCMKTS:ATTBF)

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, and markets ingredients and formulas for use in the biopharma, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and animal nutrition markets in Canada. It is also involved in the possession of cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts; and marketing services.

