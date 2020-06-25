AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 4.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,726,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,942,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,985 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,324,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 414,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,291,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,514. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.