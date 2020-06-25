Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Aben Resources Ltd (CVE:ABN) shares were up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 1,358,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 743% from the average daily volume of 161,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $8.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Aben Resources (CVE:ABN)

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

